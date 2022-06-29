In response to the Roe v. Wade article in the Cadillac News.
Diane and I were still overwhelmed with this good news when I received a phone call from the news reporter shortly after the press announcement.
Our Board members at Wexford/Missaukee Right to life, Right to Life of Michigan, Life Resources, thousands of churches members and countless pro-life supporters are overwhelmed. We believe Prayers have been answered.
Our ministry of nearly 50 years of supporting the lives of unborn babies that cannot speak for themselves. I was not alone in sensing God’s presence in such a special way. I received many calls, text messages, and even people driving by blowing their horns.
This court decision was long overdue. The federal government never had the right to alter our Constitution, where we are all assured of our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness. Our Constitution never stated that we have the legal right to take the life of another human being. Every unborn baby is a living person that has its own DNA, its own blood type, and soul.
Some Americans will not admit that abortions kill the unborn baby. Many want to substitute the word abortion with “it’s my choice” or “my reproductive right.”
This court decision is a battle that has been won but the war is not over. It is now in the hands of the people in each state. How will Michigan react? Our Attorney General has already stated that Michigan will not obey the law.
It is very interesting how different news agencies report news. The left report this decision with hate and projected violence while the right celebrate this as answered prayer.
The obvious key for all of us is, do we believe in the “Sanctity of human life?”
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.