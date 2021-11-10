On October 29, Governor Whitmer vetoed S.B. 303, 304, and H.B. 5007 which would 1) allow an unregistered voter to use a “provisional” ballot without identification, 2) require the provisional voter to produce documents within six days verifying his or her identity and address and 3) eliminate the charge for getting a Secretary of State identification card.
Whitmer claims these election integrity bills would make it more difficult for individuals without state IDs to vote in elections. She also contends most of those affected are people of color. “These bills would disproportionately harm communities of color. … Non-white voters were about five times more likely to lack access to ID on election day than white voters.”
Allowing unregistered voters to cast provisional ballets and providing free SOS IDs, in my opinion, hardly sound like insurmountable barriers to voting. Positive identification is required for many routine activities, such as going into government buildings, banking transactions, buying everyday products, etc.
I believe, vetoing these bills show Whitmer is all about pushing a voter race-based restriction narrative, rather than addressing her stated concerns. If you think safeguarding our elections and your vote with basic common-sense protections makes sense, there is a Secure MI Vote Initiation of Legislation petition circulating.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
