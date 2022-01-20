Forty-nine years ago, the Supreme Court made a horrific decision in history, legalizing abortion in all fifty states in Roe v. Wade.
The debate still continues among Americans today: are you pro-life or pro-choice?
“As believers,” we consider ourselves to be pro-life. To be content with the murder of lives forming inside the womb is unimaginable. But being pro-life is more than being anti-abortion … Being pro-life must be a way of life.
Being truly pro-life is about so much more than just being against abortion. It means protecting, defending, caring for, and loving the vulnerable. It means living and loving like Christ.
People are vulnerable because of many different reasons, including age, race, disease, disability, imprisonment, and poverty. Pro-lifers don’t see these people as burdens; we see them as bearers of God’s image and therefore valuable. We care for them while honoring their inherent dignity. We value the vulnerable not because of what they can do but because of whose they are.
Wherever you are in your faith journey today, we invite you to spend time in prayer, asking the Lord to show you his heart for his creation and show you how you can follow him faithfully in the midst of culture today.
We also invite you, and your family to boldly show your respect for the unborn by participating in a “Silent March” to be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. We will meet at Northern Light Church, 115 Cobb Street, Cadillac. You may choose a pro-life sign to carry, then proceed to Mt. Carmel Cemetery where we will have 52 crosses in place. Each cross will represent an abortion from Wexford and Missaukee counties in 2020, followed by a short eulogy.
Together we can win this battle between life and death, good vs. evil.
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
