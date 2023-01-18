Oh yes, the Right to Life movement is still alive. Yes, the passing of Proposal 3 may have erased all the legislation that was enacted in the past 49 years. Yes, the Michigan House and state Senate are already beginning to use their full weight of our government to enforce these new constitutional provisions. To start with, legislation has already begun that will penalize pregnancy resources for spreading “misinformation” and for “omission” of information. Abortion term limits are now gone.
Planned Parenthood is already expanding and hiring. Big chain drug stores will now legally begin to sell abortion pills for home abortions, and this is just the beginning.
I believe money and lies made up the perfect storm for Proposal 3. Approximately 93% of their signatures were gathered after the leak about the “Dobb’s” case from the Supreme Court.
To get more signatures on their petition drive, I believe they immediately began telling bold-faced lied about Prop. 3, by claiming that passing Prop. 3 would only eliminate our 1931 abortion law. Lies!
The Prop. 3 promoters had $34 million, to start their campaign with, gathered from ACLU, Planned Parenthood, George Soros and billionaires.
It’s time to re-group. We’re not going to give up or back down. Our mission is still the same, save as many children as we possibly can. Rescue as many women as we can from the bloody grip of this grizzly industry.
This Sunday, our nation will be recognizing Sanctity of Human Life Sunday. Please join us this Sunday (Jan. 22) at 2 p.m. at Northern Light Church for a silent march in recognition of the local 55 aborted babies in 2021. We will march to Mt. Carmel cemetery for a short eulogy, place luminaries at the 55 black crosses, return to church for refreshments.
Behold, children are a heritage from the Lord.
Psalms 127:3a
Don P. Hoitenga
Lake City
