Thanks to the generosity of Mike Blackmer, sponsor of the fireworks display, and his crew, our community was treated to a spectacular display of fireworks that lit up the sky over Lake Cadillac Saturday night, Aug. 27.
The continuous explosions of color and shapes were a remarkable ending to our summer season and so many in our community and our summer visitors who enjoyed this display express our gratefulness and appreciation for all the effort and expense Mr. Blackmer provided for the pleasure of his hometown.
Thank you, Mike.
Judie C. Sprague
Cadillac
I have a major concern about a road here in Cadillac. The name of the street is Granite Street and you cannot see cars coming over the hill at all.
A friend of mine was driving and she couldn’t see and almost got hit by three cars. Drivers, in my opinion, just don’t care when they’re driving up and down the side streets. They go way too fast. We need more policemen out there patrolling these streets to stop these reckless drivers out there. I mean, I see people walking their dogs on sidewalks and these cars get awful close to them. I believe, we also need more stoplights on the side streets.
Katrina M. Hawkins
Cadillac
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
