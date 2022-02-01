It is scary that PFAS was discovered in the wells near the Votech. The News did a nice job informing us of the problem.
I understand some water supplies ran as high as 17 ppt. That’s really scary, as this is a carcinogen and is responsible for many health problems from autoimmune to pancreatic cancer.
According to Consumers Reports, our fast-food wrappers and containers have PFAS as high as 70 ppt. This also includes many of the prepackaged items you can buy at the grocery store. According to WebMD, the recommended ppt should be no higher than .03 ppt. The Red Cross has determined that the average American’s blood has 4300 ppt.
We as a society need to recognize we are poisoning ourselves and our Earth in the name of convenience and profits and we need to demand changes.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
