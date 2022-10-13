The Silent Observer fundraiser pheasant hunt, held on October 1st, was a great success! The event was held at Tails-A-Waggin hunt club in Marion, Michigan. This hunt had a fantastic turn out with many avid bird hunters and many non-hunters giving their support for this great cause. Local law enforcement personnel were also present to talk with people, shake hands and thank everyone who came. This hunt was a very uplifting time that was made possible by selfless volunteers who made it all go smoothly.
I appreciate everyone who worked to put this hunt together for the Silent Observer program and for making it a very memorable time. I encourage others in our local communities to get involved next year and come out to enjoy the outdoors and support this great cause.
Richard A. Eastway
Cadillac
October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month, designed to honor and remember those who have lost a child during pregnancy or lost a child in infancy.
Isn’t it interesting that women (and their partners) who suffer miscarriage are so utterly devastated by it, and grieve as deeply as if their child had been with them for a day, or weeks, or months, or even years...yet our society treats elective abortion as a “reproductive right” and a “choice”— and denies that choosing an abortion has any effect on the mother or the father of that child? A child dying in the womb is no different than a child dying after leaving the womb. It is still a death. Since when are human beings the ones who decide who gets to live and who gets to die?
Please vote “no” on Proposal 3 and help protect the tiniest of human beings.
Polly J Burns
Reed City
