Many thanks to the businesses in downtown Cadillac for such a wonderful experience on Small Business Saturday.
We were met with such kind hospitality, warm and cold beverages, snacks, discounts, gifts, inspirational music, the smell of the sweet shop candies permeating the air as you walk. The businesses were decorated so beautifully, one business had a hot cocoa stand on the sidewalk that just invited everyone downtown. The commons is decorated so beautiful, the truck is so pretty and the park and lakefront lights. The whole town looks like a scene from a hallmark movie. It is beautiful.
Thank you to all our downtown businesses and all city employees who did all the decorating. You can not get this kind of service, kindness and wonderful fellowship in big box stores or online.
Thank you to all the hard work our downtown put in to make our local shopping experience a slowed down wonderful faithful experience, it all makes us step back and remember the reason for the season.
Pollyanna Torres
Cadillac
I was extremely disappointed in the Republican caucus vote to continue “earmarks.” Earmarking is the practice of funding pet projects to “bring home the bacon,” and buy next election votes — a good deal for the beneficiaries but not so much for taxpayers in general.
By blocking an amendment to end the practice revived by the last speaker of the house, Republicans turn their backs on any semblance of fiscal responsibility.
Congress has not followed its own appropriations process to fund the government since 1997; only four times in the last 40 years. This display of fiscal irresponsibility and arrogance toward taxpayers is inexcusable.
As the earmark vote took place in a closed session, there is no public record of votes. Again, this is a high-handed way to ignore citizens proper oversight of what our representatives are doing with our money.
Will Republicans have anything better to offer than what we’ve seen from this last Congressional clown show?
I am fed up with the “normal” politics of Washington, and hold little hope for our country’s future if the next Congress is as rapacious as the last.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.