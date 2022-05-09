May 15 through May 21 is National Police week. I hope our town and community will look to faith and grace and show the men and women of law enforcement appreciation.
Fake news and mendacious social media fuel an angry nation. Corruption is everywhere! Abhorrent times when we as citizens simply cannot encompass the fear a police officer feels when faced with a split second decision affecting their lives and the lives of others.
If we encounter a police officer, no matter our race, color or gender, our expectation should be one of respect and adherence to their commands and actions. Compliance is mandatory, resistance is futile.
During police week, let us walk in faith, humility and thankfulness to all our police, state, county and conservation officers. We need to pray for guidance relying on our faith in a world that demoralizes the truth.
Pollyanna Torres
Cadillac
In the April 30 Cadillac News Rover piece on code enforcement, city manager Peccia says there has never been a code officer. I remember a few years ago when the City Police Department had Officer Pam Kliffman as code officer, she wore a uniform-shirt and jacket and had her office in the police department. I spoke with her many times and she always got thing done swiftly. When she retired, the city did not replace her; instead saving her salary and benefits.
The paper also says under the city budget that $19,000 is set for code enforcement. I believe $19,000 is a pretty fair amount for a job done by someone working for the city all day on an assigned job all day to start with.
Robert J. Walters
Cadillac
