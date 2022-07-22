Soon after my husband and I moved to Lake City, he was diagnosed with Multiple System Atrophy, which is a degenerative condition. As I researched assistance, it was suggested that I contact the Commission on Aging (COA). The staff was so wonderful in providing the care Fred needed. The COA caregivers truly have the passion required to serve this community’s senior population. I know in my heart that Fred was able to remain at home because of their support and care.
I will be voting for the millage renewal in August. I hope all of you will vote in support of the Missaukee County Commission on Aging.
Jean B. Swaffer
Lake City
