My family has been coming to the Cadillac area for 30 plus years. The Cadillac Farmers Market has become a highlight of our weekends we love buying fresh produce and locally made crafts, getting to know our neighbors and enjoying the community spirit the market provides.
I want to thank the people who come together to make the market a reality — the farmers, artists, musicians, vendors and organizers. Your collaboration brings so many benefits to the community:
• Nutritious produce and pasture-raised meat and eggs
• Preservative-free baked goods
• Low-income family access to healthy, locally produced food through vendors who accept SNAP, Senior Fresh and Project Fresh benefits
• Made-in-Michigan art and crafts
• An economic win for area farmers, helping them stay profitable, reinvest in businesses and keep dollars in the local community
• Income for local entrepreneurs and artisans to start and/or maintain their small businesses
• Additional business for downtown Cadillac as people shop or dine before or after visiting the market
• A gathering place for people to experience the welcoming spirit and camaraderie of Cadillac
There are nearly 250 farmers markets in Michigan, up from 147 in 2006, according to the Michigan Farmers Market Association. Experts attribute this growth to increased consumer interest in healthy foods and buying local; digital marketing to promote the markets; farmers’ interest in direct marketing and sales options and public policy to reduce food insecurity.
I believe farmers markets are a critical component of Michigan’s agricultural economy and an asset to local communities. The amazing Cadillac Farmers Market makes a positive impact on tens of thousands of people each year — promoting health and wellness, contributing to the local economy and bringing people together.
Thank you to the people who make the Cadillac Farmers Market happen each year.
Katie M. McBride
Royal Oak
On October 29, Governor Whitmer vetoed S.B. 303, 304, and H.B. 5007 which would 1) allow an unregistered voter to use a “provisional” ballot without identification, 2) require the provisional voter to produce documents within six days verifying his or her identity and address and 3) eliminate the charge for getting a Secretary of State identification card.
Whitmer claims these election integrity bills would make it more difficult for individuals without state IDs to vote in elections. She also contends most of those affected are people of color. “These bills would disproportionately harm communities of color. … Non-white voters were about five times more likely to lack access to ID on election day than white voters.”
Allowing unregistered voters to cast provisional ballets and providing free SOS IDs, in my opinion, hardly sound like insurmountable barriers to voting. Positive identification is required for many routine activities, such as going into government buildings, banking transactions, buying everyday products, etc.
I believe, vetoing these bills show Whitmer is all about pushing a voter race-based restriction narrative, rather than addressing her stated concerns. If you think safeguarding our elections and your vote with basic common-sense protections makes sense, there is a Secure MI Vote Initiation of Legislation petition circulating.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
