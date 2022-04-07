I write you today asking if you’ve ever given your time and talents to any of the many worthy volunteer based organizations in the Cadillac area? Since the late 1980s, I have found a home in the arts here in Cadillac, volunteering my time to help bring live music to our community. Others I know volunteer to help the environment, help those less fortunate than them, be a member of a festival committee and countless other causes that help make Cadillac and the surrounding area a great place to live.
Being a volunteer puts you in touch with other people who have interests similar to your own, as well as providing a much-needed service to your organization of choice. In all of my years of volunteering, I have yet to find a group that would turn down someone that was interested in giving their time and talent. If you’re not sure where to volunteer your time, I’ve always felt that it is best to think about something you’re passionate about and start there. Do you like to run? Find a group that is putting on a race of some kind, perhaps one that supports another interest of yours, like cancer research. Interested in events that enrich life in your community? Volunteer your talents to the Freedom Festival, the Cadillac Festival of the Arts or the Cadillac Lakes Cruise and Car Show. Do you love the arts? Volunteer at Up North Arts, our community arts center.
My point is that there are many local organizations that could benefit from your help and talents. You’ll benefit from meeting new people and knowing that you’re having an impact and helping to make Cadillac a better place to live. I promise you won’t regret it.
Paul D. Brown
Cadillac
