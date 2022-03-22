The Cadillac City Council, City Manager and department directors must stop tweaking and continuing to change city ordinances already in the city charter or established ordinances. All the citizens of Cadillac require is law and order and to protect our lives and property. Stop amending ordinances to satisfy certain individuals, special interest groups of Cadillac plus outside business contractors.
With the laws Cadillac already has, I believe it has become the methamphetamine drug center of Michigan in the tenure of the present city administrator and city council in the past 10 years.
Now administrator, city council wants to sell city property in a school district to build a marijuana plant in the city, which I believe leads to continuing the drug problems and crime, and opening more marijuana dispensaries in Cadillac. Am I the only one missing the big picture?
Randall S. Lindell
Cadillac
