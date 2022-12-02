I was extremely disappointed in the Republican caucus vote to continue “earmarks.” Earmarking is the practice of funding pet projects to “bring home the bacon,” and buy next election votes — a good deal for the beneficiaries but not so much for taxpayers in general.
By blocking an amendment to end the practice revived by the last speaker of the house, Republicans turn their backs on any semblance of fiscal responsibility.
Congress has not followed its own appropriations process to fund the government since 1997; only four times in the last 40 years. This display of fiscal irresponsibility and arrogance toward taxpayers is inexcusable.
As the earmark vote took place in a closed session, there is no public record of votes. Again, this is a high-handed way to ignore citizens proper oversight of what our representatives are doing with our money.
Will Republicans have anything better to offer than what we’ve seen from this last Congressional clown show?
I am fed up with the “normal” politics of Washington, and hold little hope for our country’s future if the next Congress is as rapacious as the last.
Melvin H. Barnhart
Boon
