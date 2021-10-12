The most difficult experience of my 85 years of life was to get up in the morning, get dressed, and go to the ICU to spend the day with my wife, watching her struggle to breathe. Knowing that with each passing hour, her difficulty to breathe increased.
Ultimately, she went from wearing a nasal cannula, to high flow nasal oxygen called Airvo, and then required consistent support to breathe using a BiPAP machine in order to sustain life. This machine cut into her skin from constant wear. She had multiple tubes coming from her.
She tried her best to fight COVID, but was getting worn down with each passing minute. It was extremely difficult to sit there helpless, wearing full medical protective equipment including, a face shield, surgical mask, gown and gloves. I was unable to hold her hand or touch her skin to mine. It was hard for her to communicate due to the noise of the high flow oxygen she required. She could no longer remove the BiPAP to eat or drink and her condition incessantly worsened.
Throughout her battle, she consistently communicated that she wasn’t ready to give up. She wanted to live. She wanted to beat COVID-19. Watching your loved one suffer endlessly and being completely helpless is something I do not wish on anyone.
When she took her last breath, our family was heartbroken, but relieved to see her terrible suffering end.
COVID-19 is a cruel killer. It seems to have a mind of its own, like a cat that toys with a mouse before killing it. Unfortunately, there’s no way to predict who will be spared from this horrible virus. Healthy, young and old lives continue to be lost.
Still not convinced? Buy yourself a prayer book and rosary, you may need them.
John R. Tasiemski
Cadillac
I would like to ask the voters of Cadillac to look at the progress made over the past few years and consider this if you plan on voting for mayor and city council.
Ask yourself, “Are we, as a community, going in the right direction?”
Please consider: These past few years prior to the pandemic and during it, Cadillac leadership has made great progress in making Cadillac a better place to live, work and play. So much change in just a few short years — downtown apartment building, new city wellfield supplying clean safe water, blighted industrial building removed and replaced with a solar garden, a downtown farmers market and gathering venue out of a blighted building, restaurants and distillery, movie theater preserved, LED streetlights, and Cadillac West improvement board are among some of the more noteworthy positive changes.
Industry is thriving with more jobs available than in recent memory, while other industries are looking to Cadillac for their expansion. These tangible improvements, along with balanced budgets, low crime and city services continuing to improve, all contribute to Cadillac moving in the right direction.
We all have our part to play in making Cadillac a better place for our families and we should all recognize that this is a journey and not a destination, so the work and progress never ends. There are things Cadillac still needs to work on to improve, there always will be, but keeping us going in the right direction takes leadership and dedication.
So, are we going in the right direction? Consider what the leadership of the City of Cadillac has been able to accomplish. Do your part and vote. If you think it’s better now and we are going in the right direction, please cast your vote for Mayor Carla Filkins.
Michael J. Hamner
Cadillac
