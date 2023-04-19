In the April 7, 2023 edition of the Cadillac News an article by Justin Sink appeared, titled “Biden review of Afghanistan withdrawal sees need for better evacuation plans.” After reading the article I cut it out and placed it next to my computer, the article haunted me over the next few days, which prompted this writing.
It was not a withdrawal, it was a retreat, as witnessed by equipment left behind and fatalities during the operation.
The article states, “The U.S. is now prioritizing earlier evacuations when faced with a degrading security situation.” America’s military is being trained to become woke and the new narrative as described by John Kirby effective as retreat. It will be a force that will not be respected by its allies or feared by its foes.
Luigi R. DiGiorgio
Lake City
