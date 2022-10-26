There are girls who attend Reed City High School who are absolutely terrified to have biological male students in their bathroom or potentially their locker room. This is not a message of hate, but one of love all students should go to school feeling safe. The message of students who identify as LGBTQ is, “I am going to do what I want to do regardless of anyone else’s feelings, “because I can.” Well, I am sorry as human beings you do not have the right to silence a group of people or make other people feel uncomfortable. I believe this is a safety issue for all students regardless of their sexual identity. We see news articles and flags celebrating LGBTQ but what about celebrating the uniqueness of biological males and females.
I believe that we all should have a voice. I believe there is bias in the news media because we all want to play politically correct, right? Well, I don’t play politically correct when it comes to children who are fearful and feeling unsafe walking the halls of the school. Children are being traumatized and will continue to be as long as we the people sit down, shut up and go along for the ride.
Melissa J. Emmorey
Hersey
