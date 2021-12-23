I have been fortunate enough in life to have had two dads and coincidently Cadillac News has featured both in separate articles within the last few months.
My biological father was Robert Brown, coach of the first McBain football team that you did a story on in the Oct. 8 issue “Remembering the Ramblers” 50th anniversary of their first football season. I say was because unfortunately he passed away in October of 2020. My Father was a lifelong sports enthusiast and proud “Yooper.” He also had fond memories of his days coaching McBain football and spoke about it throughout his life. He had numerous pictures and memorabilia from that team that he displayed in his den office and would have been so excited to attend the reunion.
Also, your Nov. 10 article featured my stepfather John Bevier, who you did an article about his lifelong service to this country and its veterans. He has done so much to honor the great veterans of this country and especially Missaukee County as you stated in your article. He is a proud veteran of the Navy and will be to the day he takes his last breath.
My stepfather’s patriotic spirit along with my grandfather, Floyd DelBello Sr., who served in World War II instilled in me the will to serve this great country, which I did by also enlisting in the military.
I am honored that the Cadillac News wrote about not just one, but both of my fathers recently. It makes me very proud that these two great men made me the man that I am today and touched the lives of so many others.
Robert D. Brown Jr.
Greenville
Speak Out letters are the opinions of the letter writer and should be construed as opinion only. The opinions expressed are solely those of the writers and are not necessarily the opinions of the Cadillac News or its employees. We remind writers to limit their letters to one per topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.