A recent letter touted the “Gold Standard Immunity,” citing an article from the Washington Post to support the contention that immunity from surviving COVID-19 is superior to vaccination. The writer applauds those who resist vaccination.
That letter fails to mention the risks from getting COVID in the first place. Yes, those who survive may have acquired robust immunity, but, I believe, the official definition of survival is merely that the person is still alive after 30 days. In the process of the illness many are very ill, hospitalized, damaged in lasting ways or dead. Many hospitals are overwhelmed again and health care workers are exhausted. One in every 500 Americans has died of COVID. We are again losing 2,000 per day.
The Aug. 26 edition of Science magazine has an article titled “Having SARS-CoV-2 once confers much greater immunity than a vaccine — but vaccination remains vital.” The writers caution against intentional infection in order to obtain immunity, and repeat the need for widespread vaccination.
I support following the advice of respected health care scientists and vaccination.
Harris J. Iler
Tustin
