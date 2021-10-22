After being elected two terms to the Cadillac City Council and serving over 50 years as a volunteer in the greater Cadillac area, I have concerns. My concerns are how the City of Cadillac is conducting its business and how it’s setting priorities concerning taxpayers’ needs. Being an idealist at heart, I am very optimistic about two individuals running for city council.
I support Bryan Elenbaas for mayor. Bryan is presently serving on city council. Matt Reinertson is a candidate for city council.
In that Matt is a new candidate, I would like to introduce him to you. Matt brings a lot of what I believe are important skills to our city. He brings character and leadership with his 10 and a half years of serving our country in the United States Marine Corps. He brings “business smarts” as the owner, along with his wife, of two businesses. He brings transparency, honesty and accountability. Matt wants to re-establish the ethics ordinance. Several years ago, his opponent and the current mayor voted to remove the existing ethics ordinance from being a Cadillac City policy. Matt, in my opinion, demonstrates character through his volunteer work, serving his community through the Salvation Army and by being President of the Cadillac Hockey Association. Matt also coached youth hockey, soccer, baseball and football.
I support Matt Reinertson for city council and Bryan Elenbaas for mayor.
Please vote for change. Vote on Nov. 2 in the citywide election.
Douglas W. Mellema
Cadillac
