Time for change!
I am dealing with a personal issue and council person Bryan Elenbaas reached out to me when the rest of them took a deaf ear to it. Council person Bryan Elenbaas is now running for mayor, he is not just my friend, he will listen to what all the Cadillac City residents concerns, which are many.
Matt Reinertson is running for city council. Matt, with his wife, own local businesses together, so Matt deals with the public and gets input from Cadillac City residents and what is best for the city. Matt is my friend and will do an excellent job on city council. My concerns are: the Cadillac Lofts is an eyesore for downtown Cadillac, nobody should be charged to use the farmers market and pavilion, the clock is still sitting on the ground by the city garage, the city needs to enforce the blight ordinance and the city council meetings let people speak for five minutes instead of three. Stop wasting taxpayers’ money. Just remember, your children and grandchildren will be paying for these mistakes.
On Nov. 2, to all Cadillac City resident voters, get out and vote. Vote for Bryan Elenbaas for mayor and Matt Reinertson for City Council. Vote for the best. My family is a big supporter for Bryan and Matt. Good luck!
Angela S. Fauble
Cadillac
I have lived in the Cadillac area my whole life, and I consider Cadillac my home. I am asking the voters of Cadillac to vote for and again re-elect Carla Filkins as Mayor of Cadillac.
During Mayor Filkins’s tenure, there have been many projects and improvements to our community. They include the solar farm and working with the DNR to bring the trail head into the city, while also including the clock tower in that project. Other important endeavors under her leadership include the support of the industrial community and the chamber of commerce, street and road improvements and traffic flow efficiency through the addition of roundabouts.
Obviously, Mayor Filkins did not accomplish all of these achievements by herself. Through her quiet integrity, it is my opinion that she was able to provide the necessary leadership to council members to achieve the goal of meeting the needs of the constituents that they served. I wholeheartedly support Mayor Carla Filkins for reelection and ask that you do the same.
Gary A. Finstrom
Cadillac
I am writing to voice my support for the re-election of Tiyi Schippers to the Cadillac City Council.
I have known and worked with Tiyi for several years. From this experience, I can say that among her best attributes are her ability to see a problem in its entirety and her ability to look beyond standard solutions to solve a problem. A good example of this is where city, state and private funds were utilized to convert a contaminated and functionally obsolete property into the Market at Cadillac Commons which is enjoyed for a variety of purposes by the Citizens of Cadillac.
Another example of Schippers “out of the box” approach is the re-development of the blighted Mitchell Bentley property. Schippers and the other council members approved a plan where the city was awarded $1,000,000 in brownfield grants and loans to clean up the blighted Mitchel Bentley property, clearing the way for the construction of a solar garden that will generate enough clean energy to power 100 homes.
The list of successful projects completed during Schippers time on the city council goes on.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Schippers to the Cadillac City Council.
David L. Maynard
Cadillac
I do not understand the reason the first ward council member of the city is running for the mayor of the City of Cadillac when the mayor’s role and responsibilities are no different, in my opinion, from the other council members.
The city charter states that “The legislative authority (...) shall be vested in a council composed of five members, one of whom shall be mayor. All members shall have equal authority.”
It further states that no individual council member shall, on his own initiative, issue orders to any city employee. In fact, other than minor ceremonial duties such as signing legal documents, calling special meetings, and cutting ribbons at grand openings, the mayor is somewhat limited in his or her duties.
As the chair of the council meetings, the mayor may not make or “second” any motions. This function of council members can be compared to the five fingers on a hand. The hand is the more important element than individual fingers in its usefulness.
When that individual ran for the council seat two years ago, he gave an implied commitment to serve the citizens for four years. If you were elected mayor, I don’t have confidence that he would complete the term. Perhaps, the county commission or the term-limited office of state representative may attract him to another public office in 2022.
If it ain’t broke, don’t try to fix it, and the current mayor hasn’t broken it.
David H. Reiser
Cadillac
Residents of the city of Cadillac please vote on Nov. 2. You will have two contested seats on the ballot: one for Mayor and one for Councilmember, Ward 2.
I encourage you to consider the merits of voting for the incumbents in each of these seats, Carla Filkins (mayor) and Antoinette (Tiyi) Schippers (council member) to keep Cadillac moving forward with good governance. Filkins and Schippers are seasoned professionals and, I believe, understand municipal government. I believe, the many advances our community has taken over the past decade speaks to the creative and forward-thinking decisions our elected and appointed leaders have made.
Economic and community development in Cadillac is evidenced in the repurposing of contaminated industrial sites into solar energy gardens, an old grocery store vacant lot transformed into new retail and housing units in the core downtown district and a thriving new farmers market to name a few. These public-private partnerships and a new water system for our residents wouldn’t have happened without an administration committed to growth.
As a district director for a large public organization, I have the opportunity to routinely observe local units of government in seven counties. Those that are the most stable, the most economically secure, the ones that function the best to serve their constituents, are the ones with consistent, good leadership. It is my opinion that Mayor Filkins and Councilmember Schippers are two fine examples of enduring leadership. They have the experience and institutional knowledge needed to guide decision-making and good policies for our lovely city. Please vote for continued progress.
Shari J. Spoelman
Cadillac
