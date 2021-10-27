I have lived in the Cadillac area my whole life, and I consider Cadillac my home. I am asking the voters of Cadillac to vote for and again re-elect Carla Filkins as Mayor of Cadillac.
During Mayor Filkins’s tenure, there have been many projects and improvements to our community. They include the solar farm and working with the DNR to bring the trail head into the city, while also including the clock tower in that project. Other important endeavors under her leadership include the support of the industrial community and the chamber of commerce, street and road improvements and traffic flow efficiency through the addition of roundabouts.
Obviously, Mayor Filkins did not accomplish all of these achievements by herself. Through her quiet integrity, it is my opinion that she was able to provide the necessary leadership to council members to achieve the goal of meeting the needs of the constituents that they served. I wholeheartedly support Mayor Carla Filkins for reelection and ask that you do the same.
Gary A. Finstrom
Cadillac
