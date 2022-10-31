God’s richest blessings to you and all my neighbors who enjoy the Cadillac News.
I join many of my fellow Republicans in often being frustrated by Republican candidates who talk a great conservative game but turn out to behave very differently when in office. We have come to know such persons as “rinos,” Republicans in name only. My experience has been in talking with many of my Democrat and independent friends over the years, that they have reached their political persuasion in large measure because of Republicans who talk one way but govern in a very different way.
What a refreshing opportunity we have this year to elect a true Republican, a solidly principled conservative, to the State Senate in Michele Hoitenga.
Whether the issue be pro-life, pro-Second Amendment, pro free speech, lower taxes or smaller government, Michelle will not let us down as she has proven in her six years of faithful conservation in the Michigan House of Representatives.
I urge all my neighbors to join me in happily and confidently voting for Michele Hoitenga for State Senate.
Don M. Van Dyke
Cadillac
