I’m writing to ask all Republican, Independent and moderate Democratic voters in the city of Cadillac to support Matt Reinertson for Cadillac City Council on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Our city council, in my opinion, has recently demonstrated a consistent pattern of very poor fiscal management and had literally mortgaged our municipal future away. This historic liberal spending, like the multi-million dollar bond payback for the Cadillac Lofts, I believe will have our children paying this unnecessary debt for decades. Matt is a fiscal conservative who will stand up to this runaway spending and to all of the other liberal spending policies that have left our city streets and sidewalks in disrepair. Our tax dollars are being spent very recklessly while our basic infrastructure, streets, curbs and gutters are crumbling. The city has not grown in decades, yet this council has an extremely unrealistic pipe dream of growth occurring in our population, when the census data clearly shows otherwise.
When will they serve us, the local Cadillac residents? Never, unless our community votes for a change. Please vote for the candidate with Republican values on Nov. 2.
William S. Barnett
Cadillac
