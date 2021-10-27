I am writing to voice my support for the re-election of Tiyi Schippers to the Cadillac City Council.
I have known and worked with Tiyi for several years. From this experience, I can say that among her best attributes are her ability to see a problem in its entirety and her ability to look beyond standard solutions to solve a problem. A good example of this is where city, state and private funds were utilized to convert a contaminated and functionally obsolete property into the Market at Cadillac Commons which is enjoyed for a variety of purposes by the Citizens of Cadillac.
Another example of Schippers “out of the box” approach is the re-development of the blighted Mitchell Bentley property. Schippers and the other council members approved a plan where the city was awarded $1,000,000 in brownfield grants and loans to clean up the blighted Mitchel Bentley property, clearing the way for the construction of a solar garden that will generate enough clean energy to power 100 homes.
The list of successful projects completed during Schippers time on the city council goes on.
Please join me in voting to re-elect Schippers to the Cadillac City Council.
David L. Maynard
Cadillac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.