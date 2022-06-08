We are better than this
I’m a 70-year-old white man. I grew up with firearms, hunting and shooting with my father, grandfather, family, friends, and both of my daughters.
I have bought, sold, traded and owned more guns than I can count. Safe handling and storage were drummed into me. Guns are tools, specialized tools, whose function is to deliver bullets for efficient killing, for humane hunting. One can use a hammer, ax, or a car to kill, but that’s not their purpose; it is the gun’s purpose.
Let’s have a national conversation about guns and a realistic rational gun policy. The 2008 Heller decision established individual rights to gun ownership; I agree. It also stated that the right is not absolute; I agree. Justice Scalia stated that gun ownership doesn’t mean any gun, carried anywhere at anytime. I have never felt that my ownership of hunting and sporting arms was threatened by calls for tighter regulations.
Where to start? Universal background checks, “red-flag” laws, limits on magazine capacity (say 10 rounds), raise minimum age for the purchase of automatic weapons to 21, more support for mental health (more school counselors), better enforcement of current laws … We see guns used as a political tool, for intimidation; they have no place in the houses and halls of law making. Legislators should not need bulletproof vests.
I’m a father, husband and grandfather. When I hear about the next shooting, my first hope is that it doesn’t happen to my family (selfish that way). I will be saddened to my core. I can’t imagine the pain of those affected. I hope for a time when students don’t have active shooter drills, and churches don’t have to “harden” themselves.
Thoughts and prayers don’t make it anymore. Let’s get serious, we are better than this.
James L. Hunt
Cadillac
