I was so happy to read the Friday, August 5 article from Andy Duffy.
Our family has missed reading his articles since he retired from writing full time for the newspaper last year. And we are so happy to hear that both Andy and Dave Foley are now going to be sharing the Outdoor Articles section. They are both one of the major reasons we have the newspaper delivered to our home for numerous years because of the enjoyable articles they both write.
Welcome back Andy.
Tina L. Lemley
Cadillac
I urge the U.S. Representative John Moolenaar to support the Inflation Reduction Act to implement a stock buyback tax. CEOs boost their wealth by buying their own stock to inflate the stocks and their own paychecks. Since stock growth and their wages are tied, they, in turn, get more money at the expense of the working class. Often these CEOs are using our own tax dollars in the form of government subsidies to buyback stock. In fact, companies used COVID money to do just that.
The Inflation Reduction Act would help taxpayers fight back by charging a 1% tax on stock buybacks. It could increase revenue by $125 billion over the next decade.
The Inflation Reduction Act will also help Americans save in the long term on prescription drugs and energy bills.
William P. McMullin
Cadillac
