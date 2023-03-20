There are news reports that World Wrestling Entertainment is in talks with Michigan gambling regulators to legalize betting on WWE matches. These shows are entertainment-based athletic performance theater, with scripted story lines and partially choreographed.
Sport competition involves an unknown outcome; WWE matches are pre-determined. It is unreasonable to believe wrestling’s scripted outcomes can be safeguarded against public leaks. There would be too much incentive for corruption and other criminal activity.
It is an extremely bad idea to allow betting on WWE events. Michigan gambling regulators should deny any attempts to legitimize this push. The WWE is entertainment; sports betting should be for real competition only.
Melvin H. Barnhart
