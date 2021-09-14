In arguing before the Supreme Court in 1841, former President John Quincy Adams, while walking by a copy of the Declaration of Independence and the marble busts of Franklin, Jefferson, Washington, and his father John Adams, suggested that in their deliberations that The Court should look to the past, “Who we are is who we were.”
In times of great division, this is a wise course of action. I’m not suggesting a return to the past, but rather a reflection on how we, the United States, came into being. Not looking for or picking at the often-contradictory details, but of what were the grand principles which birthed this nation.
Before that day 245 years ago when the Declaration was signed, there were 13 separate, independent acting colonies. Each with their own ideas, wants, needs and vision for the future. They argued and fought over what should be or not be a part of the Declarations, but in the end agreed on what was best for all the colonies. That day, we became the United States. Some eleven years later, in the Preamble to the Constitution, the goals of our system of governing ourselves was stated: “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union…” We became a great nation not by acting as individuals, serving our own selfish interests, but by doing what is right for everyone. Read the documents, refresh your knowledge.
James L. Hunt
Cadillac
