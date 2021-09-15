I was very saddened when I read Andy Duffy’s Friday, Sept. 10 column to learn it would be his last regular feature. I have so looked forward to them each week. Even though I am not a sportsman and would have no idea how to hunt or fly fish, Andy’s wit and humor about the experiences he has written about make me chuckle and give me a desire to learn. Thank you, Andy, for the enjoyment you have brought to so many.
Tina L. Lemley
Cadillac
