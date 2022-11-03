First of all, I firmly believe that God is the Creator of all life from conception to natural death. A lot of people think that proposal 3 will protect women’s rights and they will be kept safe. I believe Proposal 3 will do the exact opposite.
If it passes it I believe it will repeal parental consent to get an abortion, it will allow children to have sex and begin gender reassignment treatments without parents knowing. I believe abortion clinics no longer have to be up to hospital health and safety requirement standards. I believe it will allow non doctors to perform abortions and if something goes wrong while during the procedure that person cannot be held responsible or be prosecuted.
How can such laws be included in our State of Michigan Constitution? Also, I do not want to pay for abortions with my taxes. I am afraid for all the women who will want an abortion and experience a botched procedure in a dirty clinic which wasn’t inspected.
Please, please, vote no on proposal 3.
Ellie M. Dodde
Falmouth
