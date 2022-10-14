From the beginning of time women have been taking care of their bodies. Women learned how to promote pregnancies, postpone pregnancies and, yes, even end pregnancies. This was true in biblical times as well as today. I believe Jesus never referred to or refuted these facts. Women were entrusted with the care of their own bodies.
In the Judaic-Christian tradition, life begins when “ruah” (which means breath or spirit) happens. New life happens when a baby can breathe on its own. The promise of life begins at inception in the form of the fetus. I believe a fetus is not a child thus science gives it a different name. The fetus grows into a child as a healthy pregnancy progresses.
Women know how to promote life and preserve life. Without the nurturing care of women, humankind would not exist.
Women also know when they have been abused, violated and raped. Women deserve our respect. Women know best how to care for themselves and their bodies.
In 1968, I was assaulted by a trusted teacher. I was 14 years old. I knew I had been violated. I knew he was wrong. There were no laws to protect girls and women. Fortunately I did not become pregnant. When Roe v. Wade became law in 1973, I felt vindicated. I felt safe knowing the law protected me and my reproductive rights.
I want my daughter and granddaughters to have rights and to be safe. Proposal 3 respects women and their reproductive rights. Proposal 3 gives girls the protections and security they deserve to grow up strong and safe in our society. Proposal 3 supports women. Women know best. Let’s give them control over their own bodies. God loves all women.
Vote for women. Vote yes on Proposal 3.
Penny L. Lowes
Lake City
I want to vote properly on Proposal 3 so I decided to research what the Bible says about abortion.
I was surprised. Jesus, whose teachings are supposed to the religious philosophy behind Christianity, never said anything about it. Not one word. So I went to the Old Testament and found that it says nothing also. The closest it comes is to say that a fetus is not alive until it has breathed three breaths on its own, and in Exodus it says if a man strikes a woman and causes her to miscarriage he may be fined.
Considering the same author, I believe puts you to death for so many other things such as wearing clothes made of two different materials, that fine is pretty light so the Bible seems to be neither pro-abortion nor anti-abortion.
Jesus taught us to love one another. That was always his emphasis. Nowhere did he say to hate homosexuality or people of different color, (brown or black like him). Apparently there are 22 Bible verses telling us to welcome foreigners to our land, the opposite of what I believe Trump, DeSantis, and Fox News tell us.
While I am not a fan of abortion, I guess I have to leave that decision up to the woman, obviously one of the most difficult decisions she will ever make. I’d like to see easier access to birth control and make babies easier to adopt, both of which are under attack by many Republicans. It seems that Republicans and preachers are skewing the Bible in order to maintain power and take away our freedoms.
Bruce A. Loper
Cadillac
