HARRIETTA — Anyone who’s paid a visit to the Village of Harrietta may have noticed a rather severe lack of internet and cell phone service, but that’s about to change.
Harrietta will soon be covered by Spectrum phone, internet and cable as part of the company’s broadband network expansion in Wexford County. To celebrate a new era of internet access for Michigan’s rural communities, several members of both state and local governments gathered at Harrietta Hall Monday to talk about how a fiber-optic network will benefit area residents and participate in a symbolic groundbreaking.
In attendance were Congressman John Moolenaar, State Representative Michele Hoitenga, Village of Harrietta President Keith Broughton, Charter Communications Director of State Government Affairs Marilyn Passmore, Senior Director of Construction for Charter Communications Harold McNeil and Wexford County Administrator Joe Porterfield. Many Harrietta residents were also in attendance to ask questions about the network expansion and witness the groundbreaking.
With the introduction of a fiber-optic network, residents of Harrietta will have access to high-speed internet, which will allow for remote learning, remote working, streaming and telehealth appointments.
Many high traffic communities, like Cadillac, have a greater availability of higher speed internet, and to imagine what life is like without that service may be difficult. But Broughton said the people of Harrietta don’t have to wonder.
When the COVID-19 pandemic reached northern Michigan, Broughton said it was difficult for students to successfully learn online, because of the lack of internet access. A local church was able to secure several hot spots and give students a place to do their homework, but the experience exposed the community’s greatest weakness.
With Spectrum’s project moving in, which will reach more than 4,700 homes and small business throughout the county, Broughton said the added internet access will revolutionize Harrietta, not just in regard to students.
“Having new service here will enable the folks who have young kids to have better access to online school information,” he said. “It’ll actually all open up.”
Another group Broughton sees being greatly impacted by expanded internet access are local seniors. Telehealth is still a relatively new service, but it’s one that he said will help seniors to feel safer and better cared for in their community. Many seniors are currently at a distance from their specialists and primary care doctors, and being able to jump online for appointments can save them time and money.
Aside from bettering the lives of Harrietta residents, Broughton said Spectrum’s project could revitalize the village’s public safety agencies and small businesses.
In his years of residence in Harrietta, he said many local shops and restaurants have disappeared, and much of their dissipation is due to a lack of technology access. His hope is that following the broadband expansion, the village will see a few businesses return.
For public safety agencies, like local fire departments, Broughton said added internet access can help them achieve more advanced training for its firefighters, inevitably improving the quality of care they can provide.
“We have DSL service in there, but it’s so limited,” he said. “The firefighters can’t even do online training, because it can’t stream fast enough. You get a spinning wheel.”
There has already been one build in the Harrietta community, according to McNeil, who will oversee the additional 59 build projects planned for Wexford County.
He said the build process can be tedious, and they’re working toward gathering the necessary permits. Overall, he expects the builds to be completed in about a year and a half.
McNeil said Spectrum’s recent work to bring expanded internet access to Michigan’s rural communities reminds him of when cable television was first made available.
“People run out, they want to give you a cup of coffee or cinnamon roll,” he said. “So they’re so happy to see you in their area and the fact that we’re building it.”
