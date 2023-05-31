Spectrum expanding broadband, launches mobile, TV and voice services in Wexford County

An underserved part of Wexford County’s population recently tapped into high-speed internet as part of an investment by Spectrum in rural broadband.
On Wednesday, Spectrum announced the launch of Spectrum Internet, Mobile, TV and Voice services to more than 800 additional homes and small businesses in Wexford County. Expansion continues through the year’s end and Spectrum’s newly constructed fiber-optic network buildout in Wexford County is part of the company’s approximately $5 billion Rural Digital Opportunity Fund-related investment in unserved rural communities.
This includes $1 billion won in the Federal Communications Commission’s RDOF auction. The expansion into rural and underserved areas will provide broadband access to approximately 1 million customer locations as estimated by the FCC across 24 states in the coming years, including nearly 36,000 in Michigan, according to Spectrum.
Recently, Charter Communications Government Affairs Director Marilyn Passmore gave an update to the Wexford County Board of Commissioners regarding the broadband expansion in the county.
She told the commissioners that last year the company built 34 miles of network and connected more than 300 homes and small businesses in Wexford County. This year, she said Spectrum is on track to build 225 miles of network and connect 2,500 homes and small businesses. In 2024, the work will continue as the company will build another 115 miles and connect another 1,300 homes and small businesses, while the first half of 2025 will connect more than 300 more homes before the project is finished.
Passmore said people can check if their home will be part of the expansion by checking www.spectrumruralexpansion.com. Through this site, she said people can add their email and/or phone numbers to receive updates on the company’s progress. Along with multiple broadband options, Spectrum services now available also include Spectrum Mobile and Spectrum TV.
Earlier this month, Cadillac also was the location of a regional public discussion about internet and internet access.
The most talked about issues were the lack of infrastructure in Northern Michigan followed by the cost associated with either having it installed or getting access to the internet. Some in attendance also questioned if this was going to be another case of a lot of effort for little results.
Beginning in January, the Michigan High-Speed Internet Office reached out to Michigan residents for ideas on how best to spend a $1.6 billion federal investment to expand high-speed internet service with the end goal of achieving digital equity across the state. All stops including the Cadillac event were part of the MI Connected Future Tour.
The data collected will be computed and analyzed and a draft plan will be made. In June, public meetings will be made for people to review and provide input about the draft plan.
