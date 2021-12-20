BIG RAPIDS — Teachers at area elementary schools are going to have plenty of “Jacks” in their deck of student names for years to come.
For the fourth time in five years, Jack and all spelling variations including Jackson, Jaxsen, Jaxson, Jaxton and Jaxxon lead the list of most popular baby names of those babies born at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital Family Birthing Center.
Oliver temporarily stopped the Jack top name streak last year, but alas, Jack is back.
Ella, Peyton and Madalyn were the most popular girls name in 2021, replacing Adalynn and Everleigh that tied for top honors last year. Those winning girls’ names included alternative spellings Madeline, Madilyn, Madison, Maddie, Payton and Peighton.
As of this writing, 457 babies were born at the Big Rapids Hospital in 2021, up slightly from the 2020 total.
Tied for second place for girls names were: Isabella, Izzabell, Isabel, Olivia, Roaslee, Roselia, Rosalie, Rose, Sophia and Sophie.
Tied for third place for girls names were: Adeline, Adelyn, Amelia, Eliana, Ellaina, Elliana, Everlee, Everleigh, Everly, Hazel, Reagan and Riley.
For boys, tied for second place names were: Colt, Kolt, Colten, Colton and Henry.
The third most popular boys names were Clay and Clayton.
