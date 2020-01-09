Spectrum Health enacting visitor restriction; Munson currently is not

With influenza and influenza-like illnesses picking up in Michigan, a local health care system has opted to enact visitor restrictions at patient facilities.
On Wednesday, Spectrum Health announced it is only allowing healthy visitors to visit patients in its hospitals or outpatient locations, including in Reed City and Big Rapids. Michigan is among the hardest-hit states for respiratory illnesses this season, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Respiratory illnesses, including RSV, respiratory syncytial virus, can be especially dangerous to the young, frail or elderly.
Visitors are asked if they are ill to not visit these hospitals. Spectrum Health also requests all visitors be healthy. A healthy visitor is described as someone who does not have a temperature greater than 100.4 degrees, a cough, sore throat, runny nose or congestion. They also are not vomiting, have diarrhea, a rash or draining sores.
These restrictions apply to visitors at all Spectrum Health hospitals and are effective until further notice. The measures are designed to protect vulnerable patients, as well as staff members. Spectrum Health will continue to monitor the situation and stay in contact with clinical leaders at health systems across the state to collaboratively and effectively address the situation.
Although Spectrum Health is limiting visitors, Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital is not taking a similar stance. Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital Director of Quality, Safety, and Risk Joanna Benchley said the facility is not limiting visitors and as of Wednesday is not considering that option.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.