Spectrum Health Reed City outpatient rehab moving

REED CITY — Reed City area patients utilizing Spectrum Health outpatient rehabilitation services will soon enjoy a bigger and renovated space across from Spectrum Health Reed City Hospital.
Outpatient rehab services will move from its current location in the strip mall near the new Ebels General Store location on Chestnut Street to the former diabetes education office at 4393 220th Avenue.
Patients will continue to use the Chestnut Street location through April 29 and the new location will open May 3.
“We’re very excited to move across from the hospital into a larger space,‘ said Kristie Smith, outpatient rehabilitation manager. “There will be more room for exercise equipment and the building is getting totally renovated. Our patients are going to love it.‘
Hours for outpatient rehabilitation services will not change with the move. Hours remain 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Friday. For more information, patients can call (231) 832-8707.
