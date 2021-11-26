REED CITY — The Spectrum Health Reed City Walk-In Clinic is reopening Monday, Nov. 29.
Hours for the clinic, located at 300 N Patterson Road in Reed City, will be Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 8 a.m. to noon. The Saturday hours begin Dec. 4.
The clinic temporarily paused services in October due to staffing levels and consolidated with the Big Rapids Walk-In Clinic in Big Rapids.
The Big Rapids clinic hours are the same as in Reed City.
Patients seeking a COVID-19 screening should utilize MyChart or contact their primary care provider. Once a patient has a valid provider order after a screening, they can schedule their COVID-19 test with the Big Rapids Drive-Thru, or other testing site, in their MyChart account or by calling (833)755-0696.
In a medical emergency, patients are reminded to call 911 or visit their nearest hospital emergency department.
Spectrum Health continues to seek essential team members to fill several open positions in several departments, many with sign-on bonuses available. Please encourage friends and family to consider a career at Big Rapids and Reed City Hospitals by viewing job postings at www.spectrumhealth.org/careers.
