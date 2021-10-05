REED CITY — To continue providing exceptional same-day care to our community, the Spectrum Health Reed City Convenient Care Walk-In Clinic will be temporarily consolidating with the Big Rapids Walk-In Clinic beginning Oct. 5.
Reed City team members will be joining forces with the Big Rapids Walk-In Clinic to support ongoing high patient volumes for walk-in services and COVID-19 screenings for patients with symptoms.
Additionally, the Big Rapids Walk-In Clinic, located at 650 Linden Street, Suite 1, in Big Rapids, will be extending hours to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“A very tight labor market is affecting businesses across the country, including health care,” said Andrea Leslie, President of Spectrum Health Big Rapids, Reed City, United and Kelsey Hospitals. “We will temporarily consolidate walk-in clinic services in Big Rapids while we continue to aggressively look to hire additional team members.”
The Reed City Multispecialty Clinic will still be open normal hours and established patients can be seen same-day via available appointments.
Ongoing evaluations of patient volumes, community spread of COVID-19 and staffing needs will be addressed frequently to determine when the Reed City Walk-In Clinic will reopen.
In a medical emergency, patients are reminded to call 911 or visit their nearest hospital emergency department.
Spectrum Health is working hard to hire essential team members to fill several open positions in several departments, many with sign-on bonuses available. Job postings can be viewed at www.spectrumhealth.org/careers.
