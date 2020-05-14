CADILLAC — If you were sick in February or March, you may wonder if you have already had COVID-19.
Almost certainly not.
Now that an antibody test is available, doctors are able to check whether a person who has recovered may have been sick with the novel coronavirus earlier this year.
There are two kinds of COVID-19 tests. One checks for the virus; the other checks for antibodies. The viral test indicates whether you are currently infected while the antibody test indicates whether you were previously infected.
The viral test was in short supply when the pandemic first came to Michigan and only the very sickest people were able to get tested. Antibody tests were in even shorter supply; the FDA did not authorize an antibody (also known as serology) test until April. But since then, numerous serology tests have been produced.
Cadillac area doctors have started ordering antibody tests to find out who, if anybody, was infected with the novel coronavirus in those earlier months of the pandemic.
So far, none of the tests have shown that anybody in the Cadillac area was sick with COVID-19 in February or March. Nobody has the antibodies.
"We've been monitoring them ... 100% of them are negative," Dr. Whelan said. The test results mean that "everyone who was sick at the end of winter, beginning of spring here in Cadillac ... (it's) extremely, extremely unlikely that it was coronavirus."
So—you didn't have COVID-19 then, but do you have it now? And can you get tested?
Previously, to conserve limited testing resources, the state's criteria said only the sickest people should get the test for the virus.
No longer.
The state's criteria for testing now allows people with only minor symptoms to be tested for the virus.
Michigan's criteria has even loosened so that essential workers who report to work in-person can, in theory, get tested for the virus even if they aren't showing symptoms.
But there's a disconnect between the loosening of the state's criteria and what is happening locally via Munson healthcare.
Aysymptomatic people are still not being tested at the hospital in Cadillac, according to Dr. James Whelan, acting chief of medicine for Munson Cadillac Hospital.
"We do not recommend testing asymptomatic people, even if they are essential," Dr. Whelan told the Cadillac News on Wednesday in a phone interview. "Even if they were healthcare employees who are taking care of known COVID-positive patients, we don't test them if they have no symptoms. That doesn't help us make them safe."
It's a matter of timing.
Viral test results don't arrive fast enough. And they aren't psychic.
Testing negative for the virus once doesn't mean you won't test positive later; it can take four to 14 days for there to be enough virus in your system to trigger a positive response. Or you could simply be exposed and catch the virus later; testing negative for the virus does not mean you are immune.
The Munson healthcare system has viral tests available at four "speeds" or scenarios.
The fastest test can get results in about an hour or less.
It requires a certain kind of machine and certain kinds of supplies and the Munson healthcare system only has so many; in all, the system can test about 100 people a day, with the machines running around-the-clock.
"We put as many tests into that as we can, including people presenting to the ER in the hospital with possible for the disease," Dr. Whelan said. Munson employees with symptoms are also a priority for the fast test, though not asymptomatic employees. "Any leftover capacity is going towards people who are going to need surgery that requires a ventilator."
If there are any slots leftover after that, the one-hour machines can be used to test essential workers with symptoms (Cadillac does not have one of the machines, meaning somebody tested here would have results in closer to two hours because the test would have to be sent to Traverse City first).
"So we're using that all up, essentially every day," Dr. Whelan said.
The next-fastest testing scenario takes 24-48 hours. Munson conducts those tests through Spectrum Health or the Mayo Clinic labs. "Overflow" patients from priorty testing categories would get their results through this "pretty rapid" testing.
The third testing scenario for Munson patients takes betwee two and seven days and goes through the state's lab. The fourth involves private offices or private labs.
People with mild symptoms get the tests that take several days, and it's because of the long turnaround time that Munson isn't testing asymptomatic people. Dr. Whelan estimated that 15-20 people a day get the tests with the longer turnaround time.
"We can't use that asymptomatic testing to say, 'It's safe to go to work. I can go see Grandma,'" Dr. Whelan said. "None of that can be decided by the type of testing we have available. So, with that understanding, doing tests on asymptomatic people—it doesn't even help them feel safe for 24 hours."
