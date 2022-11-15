Speed, safety on Mitchell Street among top concerns voiced by downtown business owners

CADILLAC — The future of downtown Cadillac and how to make it more successful was the topic of conversation during a recent town hall-style meeting held at the municipal complex.
The Downtown Development Authority hosted the meeting, which was spurred in part by recent pushback concerning the proposed renewal of a special assessment district to pay for parking lot maintenance and snow removal in the downtown area.
While the assessment district was one of the issues discussed during the meeting, which was attended by around 20 business owners or representatives of businesses in downtown Cadillac, a large portion of the meeting revolved around other matters.
At one point in the meeting, DDA chair Steve Barnes asked those in attendance to identify what they thought were the top areas in need of improvement in downtown. Among the most common answers to this question were the high speed of vehicular travel, safety for pedestrians and deteriorating sidewalks.
Ted and Ashley Clark, owners of Charming North and RJ Grants, said some of their customers will refuse to park along Mitchell Street because of how fast vehicles are traveling in the outside lane. Ashley Clark said they frequently see customer vehicles lose mirrors when they’re struck by passing motorists.
Other concerns mentioned by those in attendance included safety for pedestrians, particularly when crossing the street. It was brought up that oftentimes, pedestrians are unaware that they have to press a button in order for the “walk light” at intersections to turn on, and that making this an automatic function would be a good idea.
One idea for slowing traffic through downtown would be to decrease the number of lanes by expanding the space for parking along the side of the road, similar to what cities such as Traverse City do — an idea that a number of business owners present at the meeting said they were in favor of, as it would naturally give motorists more time to see what downtown has to offer as they’re driving through the city.
Cadillac Director of Community Development John Wallace said the issue that the city would run into with reducing the number of lanes is that Mitchell Street currently is under the jurisdiction of the Michigan Department of Transportation. Wallace said the thinking for many years at MDOT was that a road should provide the quickest way of getting from point A to point B. In this respect, the current configuration of Mitchell Street is ideal, Wallace said, as it provides for the smooth flow of traffic through town. The downside, however, is that downtown isn’t as pedestrian-friendly as it could be.
“It would take a groundswell of support,” Wallace said in regard to convincing MDOT to change the street’s current configuration, although he added that the agency has recently started to look at the issue from alternative points of view and might be receptive to modifications if enough people came forward asking for them.
Wallace said this could come in the form of a coalition of downtown business owners.
Cadillac Director of Finance Owen Roberts commented that a more drastic strategy could be to buy Mitchell Street from MDOT, which would allow the city to alter the road but also would make the city responsible for maintaining it.
Another idea for slowing traffic down in the heart of the city was brought up by Cadillac Zoning Administrator Mike Coy, who commented that he’s heard of other municipalities installing cameras to catch people in the act of violating traffic laws; those that speed or run red lights, for instance, would receive a ticket in the mail if caught on one of these cameras.
Someone else at the meeting asked why there weren’t more left-turn lights in the downtown area to reduce instances of unsafe turning at busy intersections.
Sidewalks were another area of concern, as several business owners mentioned that the pavers had become uneven in many places, posing a tripping hazard for pedestrians and headaches for people trying to shovel snow.
Gregg Brinks, owner of Brinks Art and Frame Shop, suggested the idea of replacing the pavers with concrete stamped to look like wooden planks — a motif paying homage to the city’s history as a logging town.
At one point in the meeting, DDA vice chair Miranda Grunow asked those in attendance about their thoughts on special events and the use of the city park by vendors on weekends.
Some of the business owners present commented that it didn’t seem fair that vendors could use the park for free on the weekends — which are the busiest days of the week in the downtown area — while they have to incur the considerable expense of maintaining a brick-and-mortar location. Others added that downtown businesses receive little benefit from the customers drawn to the park on the weekends by vendors and actually could be hurt by them as a result of those customers taking up parking spaces reserved for brick-and-mortar businesses.
As for special events, a number of business owners commented that they definitely see an increase in foot traffic associated with some of them, including the Craft Beer Festival and the Back to the Bricks car show when the tour stopped here several years ago.
Having more of these types of events in Cadillac was supported by most in attendance, although it also was brought up that considerable volunteer work is required to put such events on.
Barnes said they plan to hold more of these types of town hall events in the future in an attempt to narrow down what sort of improvements the DDA should focus its efforts on in the future.
