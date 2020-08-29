MOUNT PLEASANT — Speed isn't the only thing a partnership between two Michigan State Police Posts is targeting.
Recently, the Mount Pleasant MSP Post reported it has positively impacted speeds on M-115 with more than 100 speeding citations, more than 350 verbal warnings for traffic violations, 16 citations for other traffic violations, and 26 arrests. While speed, distracted drivers, and crash reductions are the focus of the initiative, this past week there also have been other impacts the program has made on M-115 and U.S. 10.
A Mount Pleasant Trooper stopped a 15-year-old female traveling 80 mph in a 55 mph zone on U.S. 10 near Evart. The trooper's investigation confirmed the juvenile did not possess an operator’s license. The teen was the lone occupant of the vehicle and was turned over to her parents with appropriate enforcement action initiated, according to police.
A Mount Pleasant trooper also seized 0.5 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Evart. The 36-year-old male driver was stopped for a traffic violation when the post's K-9 officer detected and seized the suspected drug and drug paraphernalia.
While assigned to the traffic initiative, Mount Pleasant troopers and K-9 officer and Osceola County Sheriff's Deputies assisted the Osceola County Parole Office and the Traverse Narcotics Team in a joint effort to locate and arrest a parole absconder on 7 Mile Road in Osceola County. The absconder fled into a wooded area where he was quickly arrested without incident.
In response to frequent complaints about risky driving on portions of M-115, the MSP Cadillac and Mount Pleasant Posts increased patrols on the road as part of their 2020 traffic initiative to make travel safer for all motorists. The two posts are partnering to conduct traffic enforcement initiatives on M-115 focusing on the areas between M-37 in Wexford County and U.S. 10 in the south (Osceola/Clare-Mount Pleasant Post).
The goal, through increased frequency of patrols and increase in traffic contacts, will be the lowering of observed speeds and reduction of accidents, including those attributed to speed on M-115 between M-37 and U.S. 10. This area represents the highest calls of citizen complaints received from web tips and telephone. The enforcement initiative targets observed high-speed areas, according to the MSP.
