CADILLAC — A lot can change in six months, especially in the chaotic economic environment of 2022.
Lee Richards and Ryan Cicchelli have been finding that out first-hand as they work through the process of getting a proposed mixed-use development off the ground in downtown Cadillac.
Late last year, Richards and Cicchelli announced their plan to transform the former Speed’s Automotive building and adjacent property into a residential/commercial enterprise called Speed’s Uptown Lofts. This redevelopment plan, which Richards estimated would cost around $3 million to complete, in December was given the green light by Cadillac City Council, which also approved a number of tax incentives to help make the project economically feasible.
Richards said they’ve also obtained a “letter of interest” from the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, which has committed to supporting the project through grants and other sources of funding.
Their original plan was to build 14 apartments within the existing structure, which would make up about 9,000 square feet. With the remaining 5,000 square feet of the bottom floor, they planned to develop a commercial space for a restaurant — Leonardo’s Italian Cuisine — and a cigar lounge.
In the time between January and July, however, Richards said construction and material costs have risen about 17%, which for a low-profit-margin business such as this, makes a huge difference.
“Our last overall quote was $500,000 higher than it was previously,” Cicchelli said. “We want to do something unique and cool for Cadillac and we were willing to invest in Cadillac but we have to do (what’s) financially responsible, and right now it is just not the right time.”
“The project is definitely delayed,” Richards agreed. “But so far, the project is still on.”
Lee said they’re looking at the possibility of making adjustments to bring costs down to manageable levels, such as downsizing the scope of the commercial aspect of the business and adding more apartments. He added, however, that they haven’t yet decided on anything and likely won’t know what direction they’ll be taking for a couple of months.
Assuming that construction costs and inflation come under control in the next several months, Richards estimated they could begin work next year and have the project finished by 2024.
“Essentially, we left it as we would reevaluate as prices start to come down, whenever that is,” Cicchelli said. “Lee’s been absolutely phenomenal to work with and I hope that we can work together moving forward in time.”
