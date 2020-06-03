CADILLAC — Shelters, human services agencies and charitable organizations are bracing for the weeks and months ahead, when many people in the area may lose their homes or become at risk of losing their homes.
As a provision of the governor's Stay Home, Stay Safe order, there currently is a moratorium on filing eviction notices in Michigan. With many people losing their jobs and being laid off as a result of the coronavirus, researchers at the University of Michigan say it's likely that once the moratorium is lifted, a wave of eviction notices will be filed, leading to spikes in the homeless population and requests for financial assistance.
"Our research shows that even before the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting economic downturn, Michigan had extremely high eviction filing rates and very few tenants had access to an attorney," said Robert Goodspeed, U-M assistant professor of urban and regional planning and principal investigator of the Michigan Eviction Project, which was conducted in collaboration with attorney Elizabeth Benton from Legal Services of South Central Michigan.
"As low-income workers lose their jobs and fall behind on rent, we anticipate an increase in eviction case filings statewide, which will stress the resources of already burdened courts and legal and social services agencies and impose great hardship on tenants."
The study found that the number of eviction filings in Michigan has been declining since 2011, but Michigan's 17% eviction filing rate is still higher than rates in Chicago (3.9%), Philadelphia (7-7.8%) and Hamilton County, Ohio (8.7%), as documented by other studies. In 2018, Michigan landlords filed a total of 191,512 eviction cases. Only 4.8% of tenants statewide were represented by an attorney in eviction cases filed in 2014-18, compared to 83.2% of landlords.
While the study found that urban areas in the southeast corner of Michigan have the highest eviction rates in the state, several factors were found to correlate with high eviction rates in rural areas.
They include the percent of single-mother households, job accessibility, number of mortgage foreclosures, number of tax foreclosures, percent of households living in mobile homes, and number of mobile home park sites.
Several areas in Wexford and Osceola counties were found to be hotspots for higher eviction rates, particularly the city of Cadillac, Clam Lake Township, part of Haring Township, Reed City, Orient Township, Evart Township, and parts of Sylvan and Richmond townships. The highest eviction rates were found in Lake County, particularly Yates and Chase townships. The lowest eviction rates in the area were in Missaukee County (which ranked among the top five lowest rates in the state).
Goodspeed told the Cadillac News that the presence of mobile homes and single-mother households were two of the strongest factors correlating with high eviction rates in rural areas. He said this makes sense, as these are typically households with the tightest budgets and most at risk of becoming financially unstable.
The study found that Michigan's eviction rates tend to be higher than in cities in other states (the data doesn't exist to compare Michigan directly to other states) but Goodspeed said it's hard to pinpoint exact reasons why this is the case.
He said it could have something to do with the relatively low eviction filing fees required in Michigan, in addition to the state's rocky economic recovery following the Great Recession, the lingering effects of which some segments of society still are experiencing.
Goodspeed said it's also difficult to predict how much eviction rates will increase as a result of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, although he added that the impact could be mitigated by measures taken by state and local groups to help people through this period.
Adam Traviss, housing programs coordinator for the Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency, said they haven't yet seen indications locally that a lot of people will lose their homes when the moratorium is lifted but they're expecting the worse.
"We know it's coming," Traviss said. "We're hiring more staff members to field calls related to homelessness."
Although Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this week that the stay home order would be lifted, Traviss said it's his understanding that the moratorium on evictions will stay in place until at least June 12, so they have a little time left to prepare.
Doreen Lanc, executive director of the Cadillac Area Community Foundation, said in expectation of an increase in requests related to homelessness and bill payment assistance, they've been applying for grants to help organizations that serve those in need.
"A spike in homelessness has been a concern during a Council of Michigan Foundations conference call, we are estimating there will be an immediate need for shelter," Lanc said. "The Cadillac Area Community Foundation has assisted by applying for FEMA and the CARES Act grants for Love INC. in Wexford County and Community Hope in Missaukee County. Love Inc. was granted $5,000 and Community Hope was granted $2,270 to be used for shelter, food, rent, and utilities."
Lanc said they also granted $2,000 to Northwest Michigan Community Action Agency for the Special Needs Fund to Assist Homeless Individuals.
Lanc said they try to find housing for every homeless person that requests assistance, by placing them at local shelters or booking rooms at hotels.
Recently, however, Lanc said they couldn't find any rooms available for some homeless individuals due to the coronavirus crisis. She said they purchased tents for them to use — a last resort that may have to be repeated again if local beds fill up with residents in the coming weeks.
"(The) Cadillac area would not be ready for a sudden spike in homelessness," said Chris Crawley, executive director of the New Hope Center homeless shelter in Cadillac.
"New Hope Center, which is the only local homeless shelter for men, women, and families in the area, is usually at capacity for most of the year in a normal year. The Men’s Shelter and the three Family Shelters are full and we are starting to take in more women and children at the Women’s Shelter. We know that there are others out there now that are homeless that are either on a waiting list to come into shelter or choose not to come into a shelter."
Crawley said if there is a sudden increase in homelessness, it will have an effect on local resources: food pantries would see an increase of clients, hospitals would see an increase of patients without insurance, and business owners would see increased job loss due to individuals not getting a good night’s rest or being more prone to illness.
"All of these instances would require more funding either by more tax dollars or local donations from the community residents and businesses," Crawley said.
For those who become homeless, the impact is even more severe.
"Getting evicted can be a traumatic loss for an individual or a family, it has an impact on their emotional, mental, and physical health," Crawley said. "There would be some long term affects to for the individuals and the community. If you are an individual that becomes evicted while renting, most landlords discourage from renting to you. If you are an individual that becomes evicted while buying your home, it will affect your credit rating for several years later, making it harder to obtain an affordable mortgage payment. The Cadillac area already has a shortage of affordable homes and there would be more empty buildings in the community."
Goodspeed, with the University of Michigan, said prior research suggests eviction is not only a symptom of poverty, but also a cause of it. People who are evicted from their homes are more likely to lose their jobs, experience increased rates of depression, and rate their health as fair or poor. After an eviction, families tend to move to poorer, higher-crime neighborhoods and are more likely to have problems like broken appliances or lack of heat in their new housing.
Traviss, with Northwest Community Action Agency, said it's important to remember there are resources for people struggling to pay their bills, including rent.
Any family or individual that is experiencing homelessness, or are at risk of becoming homeless, can call the NWCAA Coordinated Entry number at 844-900-0500. They also encourage community members to check out the Northwest Michigan Coalition to End Homelessness website at www.nwmichcoc.com. In the top left corner of the website is an "eviction resources" tab. Here you will find guidance on how to access resources on preventing evictions.
The New Hope Center is in the process of fundraising to help pay for the construction of a larger facility that will combine the men's, women's and family shelters at one location and increase their bed capacity. If you would like to make a monetary donation, visit their website at newhopecadillac.org or mail a check to 4874 Meyer Ave., Cadillac, Michigan 49601. Crawley said construction of the new shelter won't be completed until next spring at the very earliest.
Eviction rates of local counties from 2014-2018:
• Wexford County — 10.8%
• Lake County — 10.7%
• Osceola County — 8%
• Missaukee County — 5.4%
• State average — 17%
