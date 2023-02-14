CADILLAC — St. Ann School staff and members of the community pushed themselves to the limit recently to raise money for new playground equipment.
On Sunday, Feb. 12, “SpinAthon” was held for the first time at Evolve Yoga and Fitness Studio. Katie Keen, a St. Ann parent and spinning instructor at Evolve, came up with this fundraiser and organized the event.
“We wanted to do some form of a fundraiser,” Keen said. “I really wanted to do something active since it was for playground equipment and then of course do something different.”
Eight teams participated in the event, with four to five riders on each team. Two of the teams were St. Ann Staff members, and the other six were participants that just wanted to help out and have a day of fun.
“At this point it’s looking like we’ll have cleared just over $3,000,” Keen said.
Participants voted on which team had the most spirit, and fittingly, Principal Ann Bush’s team, called “Full of Spirit,” won.
SpinAthon sponsors included Cadillac Casting, Peterson’s Towing, the law firm of McCurdy, Wotila and Porteous, The Sweet Shop, St. Ann School Parent Advisory Board and Evolve Yoga and Fitness Studio.
