CADILLAC — Although it is not uncommon for splashes of colorful hues in the hardwoods to start showing up in late August and early September, this year they became noticeable much sooner.
Huron Shores Ranger District Forester Eric Brandon said to understand why some trees change color earlier than others you first have to understand how it works. Similar to how bears decide when it’s time to hibernate and when it’s time to wake up, Brandon said the leaves start the process of changing color due to the length of the days.
He said it doesn’t matter what the environmental conditions are. A tree makes chlorophyll and when there is less daylight it has less chlorophyll. He also said in times of drought, where the leaf connects to the tree branch there is a layer of cells called the abscission layer, which makes it harder for nutrients and things like glucose to get to the leaves. When that happens it can lead to the shedding of the leaves and color change.
He also said it could be related to microsite factors such as the tree under stress. Maybe it got too much water, maybe it didn’t get enough water. He also said there are genetic variations too. In a normal year, there are some that will turn early to help, as Brandon said, “spread out the bell curve.”
“It is based on photo period and all other factors relate to color intensity except for drought that thickens the cell layer that can cause early turning and early leaf drop,” he said. “That is the only environmental factor that would do that, drought stress.”
The bright blazing pigments of autumnal color are influenced by carotenoids which produce yellow, orange and brown colors and anthocyanin, which gives color to such familiar things as cranberries, red apples, concord grapes and blueberries. Chlorophyll, which gives leaves the basic green color, is necessary for photosynthesis, which is the chemical reaction that enables plants to use sunlight to manufacture sugars for food.
With August nearing its end and Labor Day quickly approaching, the Huron-Manistee National Forests will launch its Fall Color Interactive Map on Friday, Sept. 1. The interactive map allows viewers to select different colored icons within the national forest’s interior to reveal employees’ most recent images of the emerging fall colors.
Each week, the Huron-Manistee National Forest employees vote in-house for their favorite fall images. Weekly winners compete for the prize of being showcased as a poster to promote the next Fall Color Campaign. Last year, Joshua Kilbourne was selected by his peers as the winner with his submission titled Wanigan Morning Solitude, taken at Lumberman’s Monument at the beginning of the peak color.
Hosted on the forest service’s webpage, the interactive map allows the public to experience the changing colors of the forest from the convenience of any mobile device, laptop or desktop. By clicking on the map’s icons, images captured by forest service employees in the field will pop up and display color conditions of that location. The Fall Color Campaign extends through Oct. 31.
Annually, the Lumberman’s Monument Visitor Center in Iosco County offers fall color walks on the accessible Highbanks Trail along the Au Sable River on Saturdays in October until it closes on Oct. 22. Another option is the 504 miles of forest roads available for a scenic drive for those who are unable to access foot travel.
For more information on the Huron-Manistee National Forests, visit www.fs.usda.gov/hmnf.
