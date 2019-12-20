Spoelman bids council goodbye

CADILLAC — Cadillac’s longest-serving city council member said her goodbyes Monday night.
Shari Spoelman was on city council for 12 years. Her most recent term was supposed to be her last but then she decided to run again; voters instead selected Bryan Elenbaas, the former foreman of Maple Hill Cemetery. Friends, colleagues, and other board members spoke kindly of her during her final city council meeting on Dec. 16.
Both Mayor Carla Filkins and Councilwoman Tiyi Schippers described Spoelman as a mentor to them when they joined city council.
Spoelman said she has no regrets but had second-guessed some decisions she made. But she mostly voted from the heart.
“My heart is influenced by science, logic and a desire to improve the community for the greater good,‘ Spoelman said midway through her remarks.
Without naming names, Spoelman referred to “tough times‘ on city council.
“I’ve worked through some tough times on council. There’s no question about that. The first few years were extremely difficult,‘ Spoelman said. But Cadillac’s citizens kept her going with kind words and support.
Spoelman offered city leaders some final advice.
First, she said, city leaders need to value residents and friends that live outside city limits.
“They care deeply about the outcomes of our elections because they care deeply about our city,‘ Spoelman said. “They’re great people and we can’t underestimate their voice, and what they do for our community.‘
“The second one is the value of a good council,‘ Spoelman said. In her work as director of District 6 for MSU Extension, Spoelman sees a variety of governing bodies.
“A good local government can’t be beat,‘ Spoelman said. She said she struggled to remain on council in the past because of prior dysfunction.
“That is no longer the case,‘ Spoelman said. “A good board starts with good leadership.
And then it is complemented with good members of the team.‘
She said she wasn’t talking about people who vote “Yes‘ on every issue.
“I’m talking about people who do their homework, they educate themselves on issues. They weigh the pros and the cons, and they make informed decisions based on the best outcome for the greater good,‘ Spoelman said.
Spoelman also praised city staff.
“It is the staff that make this great city run every day,‘ Spoelman said.
Spoelman echoed sentiments she had expressed during her campaign that Lake Cadillac is one of the city’s greatest assets. Protecting the lake’s health, however, is one of the city’s greatest challenges, she said.
“We’re going to need to put resources into it,‘ Spoelman advised. “... We might need to make some deep infrastructure revisions to prevent stormwater runoff from entering into the lakes because most of it is heavy with nutrients,‘ she said, citing extreme weather events.
Spoelman said one of the things she is most proud of is the work that has gone into making Cadillac a more walkable and bikeable community.
“We’ve got a lot more work to do, but it’s on our radar now and we’ve taken some giant steps in the right direction,‘ Spoelman said.
And she also expressed excitement and appreciation for ongoing economic development projects.
“Cadillac is on the map, folks,‘ Spoelman said.
