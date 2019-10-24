CADILLAC — Halloween is exactly one week away from today and an upcoming event this weekend is looking at making sure you are ready for some frights and fun.
Northern Lights Reader's Theatre, which is an affiliate of Up North Arts, is hosting its Halloween-themed production called Spooktacular Reader's Theatre Performance at 2 p.m. Sunday. The event is at Up North Arts located at 601 Chestnut St.
Reader's theatre is a style of theater in which the actors do not memorize their lines. Actors use only vocal expression to help the audience understand the story rather than visual storytelling such as sets, costumes, intricate blocking, and movement.
Northern Lights Reader's Theatre member Pat Paveglio said it is similar to the old radio plays or radio dramas. She also said this is the fourth production the group has done, which formed a little more than a year ago.
The event is geared to not only scare you but also make you laugh. There will be tasty treats to enjoy, a chance to listen to spooky jokes, quotes, and folk tales. A personal ghost encounter also will be shared. Paveglio said one of the reader's theatre members will be telling a personal story about a ghostly encounter she had.
"This woman in our group who she and her husband moved into a house. She absolutely believes there was something there that didn't want her there," she said.
Tickets are $10 and are available in advance from Brinks Art and Framing, Horizon Books, the After 26 Depot and the Up North Arts gift shop. If available, tickets also will be for sale at the door on Sunday.
