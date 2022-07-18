CADILLAC — For citizens looking to participate in an upcoming Citizen’s Academy put on by the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post there are still openings.
The academy is scheduled to start on Wednesday, Aug. 3, and continue weekly through Sept. 21. The eight-week academy will allow citizens to become familiar with the mission and operation of the MSP, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community and get to know personnel at the Cadillac Post.
The academy will meet from 6 to 8 p.m. weekly on Wednesday during the aforementioned eight-week period. People interested in attending the academy should contact trooper Ryan Krebiehl of the Cadillac Post at (231) 429-4784 to receive an application or stop in or call the Cadillac Post at (231) 779-6040.
