Spring a good time to drop a line, get new fishing license

• The statewide trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons all open Saturday, April 29. • In Upper Peninsula waters, the walleye and northern pike seasons open Monday, May 15. • Michigan’s muskellunge possession season on all Great Lakes, inland waters, the St. Marys River, Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and Detroit rivers opens Saturday, June 3. (Remember that catch-and-release fishing for muskellunge is open all year). • The catch-and-immediate-release season for largemouth and smallmouth bass is open all year on nearly all waters (unless otherwise closed to fishing — check the current Michigan Fishing Guide for specifics). • The possession season for bass opens statewide Saturday, May 27, except for Lake St. Clair and the St. Clair and the Detroit rivers which open Saturday, June 17. SOURCE: Michigan DNR
CADILLAC — With the calendar at the midpoint of April, anglers who have yet to renew or purchase a new fishing license should do so soon.
The new fishing license and regulation season kicked off on April 1, so anglers need to be sure they have purchased a new license to enjoy Michigan’s great fishing opportunities. The 2023 fishing licenses are valid through March 31, 2024.
With the statewide trout opener and the Lower Peninsula inland walleye and northern pike seasons all open Saturday, April 29, now is as good a time as any to get that new license, according to Michigan DNR Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello.
It is not uncommon for the DNR to catch people fishing in April that didn’t realize they needed a new license beginning April 1, according to Tonello. He also said with the trout opener only a few weeks away, anglers don’t want to miss out on that or potentially put themselves at risk for a citation.
“The trout opener around here is pretty big. Although it is tempered by steelhead fishing in areas where steelhead can get to and people can get to them,” he said. “One river not open year-round is the Pine River. That is one that definitely sees heavy fishing pressure on opening weekend.”
Tonello said, in addition to the Pine River, three tributaries of the Pere Marquette River are good locations for the trout opener. They include the Middle Branch of the Pere Marquette, the Little South Branch of the Pere Marquette and the Baldwin River. He said those three tributaries are closed off during the off-season and like the Pine River those will see a lot of fishing pressure during the trout opener.
He said since they open up to Lake Michigan, anglers who are fishing those three tributaries may run into a late steelhead.
Another popular river is the Upper Manistee River, but unlike the other two examples Tonello gave, it is open year-round to fishing. He said in recent years there have been requests for the DNR to provide catch-and-release trout fishing on that stretch of the Manistee River.
As for the inland lakes fishing, Tonello said there is an immediate catch and release season for bass, but that isn’t offered for walleye or northern pike.
“For a lot of people, (the trout opener) is a very exciting time,” he said.
The 2023 Michigan Fishing Guide and Inland Trout & Salmon Maps are available online along with a lot of other helpful fishing information — including fishing locations, species identification and tips for beginners — at michigan.gov/fishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.